Chelsea Injury News: Cole Palmer Set To Be Out Of Action For Another Six Weeks, Says Manager Enzo Maresca

According to the new timescale, Palmer could miss around six or seven Premier League matches, as well as three Champions League games and the English League Cup trip to Wolverhampton on Oct. 29

Associated Press
Cole Palmer
Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer
  • CFC star Cole Palmer to miss six weeks of action

  • Palmer has been facing recurring groin problems that has kept him out

  • However Maresca confirmed that Palmer does not require groin surgery

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer is set to be out for a further six weeks because of his ongoing groin problems, manager Enzo Maresca said Friday.

The England international hasn’t played for Chelsea since a loss at Manchester United on Sept. 20, when he came off midway through the first half with a recurrence of the groin injury that had been troubling him earlier in the season.

Maresca previously said he hoped Palmer would be available after the most recent international break but, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League match at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, he said: “I was wrong. Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks. So, this is the update.”

Maresca said Palmer does not require groin surgery and added: “We try to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit.”

According to the new timescale, Palmer could miss around six or seven Premier League matches, as well as three Champions League games and the English League Cup trip to Wolverhampton on Oct. 29.

“To replace Cole is difficult,” Maresca said, “because Cole is a very important player for us, probably one of the best in the Premier League ... we need to find different solution, different skills. We don’t have another player like Cole. Cole is unique.”

