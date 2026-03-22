Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Gaurs Take On Marina Machans Under Sweltering Conditions

FC Goa had won the AIFF Super Cup last year but had a slump in the AFC Champions League 2 Photo: ISL/FSDL

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's first match in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as old foes Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa lock horns on Sunday. The Marina Machans will look to bounce back after consecutive losses but a draw in their last game, saved them from a disastrous start. Elsewhere, Chennaiyin FC have 4 points from their four games and sit currently 10th in the points table. Get the live scores and updates, right here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Mar 2026, 04:08:26 pm IST Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score: FC Goa Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Goa (@fcgoaofficial)

22 Mar 2026, 04:08:26 pm IST Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score: Chennaiyin FC Playing XI First home game. Here’s our XI 👊



Watch #CFCFCG live from ISL Season 12, only on @FanCode. ⚽#ISL12 #AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/IoXF33Ofdk — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) March 22, 2026