Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Gaurs Take On Marina Machans Under Sweltering Conditions

Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26: The Gaurs pay a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Stadium to take on the mighty Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League clash on Sunday, March 22. Get the live scores and updates, right here

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi Preview
FC Goa had won the AIFF Super Cup last year but had a slump in the AFC Champions League 2 Photo: ISL/FSDL
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's first match in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as old foes Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa lock horns on Sunday. The Marina Machans will look to bounce back after consecutive losses but a draw in their last game, saved them from a disastrous start. Elsewhere, Chennaiyin FC have 4 points from their four games and sit currently 10th in the points table. Get the live scores and updates, right here
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Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score: FC Goa Playing XI

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score: Chennaiyin FC Playing XI

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

  • Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 PM IST

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Chennaiyin FC's match against FC Goa in Chennai. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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