Chennaiyin 1-1 East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL: Irfan Cancels Edmund Opener To Draw Marina Machans Level

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the CFC vs EBFC match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on April 11, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 8
East Bengal's Saul Crespo and Chennaiyin FC's Lalrinliana Hnamte tussle for the ball during their Indian Super League match on April 11, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/chennaiyinfc
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 8 fixture between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Chennaiyin are struggling this season, currently sitting in 11th place with just five points from six games. The Marina Machans are still searching for their first home win of the season. East Bengal, meanwhile, have started the truncated season well under Oscar Bruzon, and are in sixth place with 11 points, including a 7-0 rout of Mohammedan SC in their last outing. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Chennaiyin vs East Bengal football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 48' CFC 1-1 EBFC

What on earth is Prabhsukhan doing?!A routine ball towards the back is inexplicably spilled by the East Bengal goalkeeper, who then proceeds to put in a challenge on Irfan outside his box. Luckily, he does not touch the ball with his hands, avoiding a sending off.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 2nd Half | CFC 1-1 EBFC

Both sets of players are out on the pitch for the second half. One change at the break for East Bengal, with Nandhakumar Sekar being brought on in place on Anwar Ali. The referee blows his whistle, and Chennaiyin get the ball rolling.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: HT | CFC 1-1 EBFC

After three minutes of stoppage time, the referee blows his whistle to bring the first half to an end. It has been a really attacking 45 minutes of football from both teams, but they have sorely lacked the finishing quality to take control of the match. All to play for in the second half.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 41' CFC 1-1 EBFC

Nervy moments for East Bengal as Irfan almost breaking through. Sibille is beaten by the Chennaiyin player's pace, but Jeakson puts in a superb last-man sliding tackle to win the ball cleanly.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 36' CFC 1-1 EBFC

Ever since conceding the equaliser, East Bengal have responded well. Vishnu, who had a golden chance a few minutes earlier after rounding Nawaz, is found again by Miguel. However, trying to cut on his right, Vishnu takes a heavy touch, and the goalkeeper collects.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 28' CFC 1-1 EBFC

Irfan Yadwad with a stunning finish to bring Chennaiyin level. A superb delivery from Chennaiyin FC's half finds the run of Irfan. Prabhsukhan thought about coming out but then stops himself, getting caught in no man's land. Irfan chips the ball delightfully over the goalkeeper to find the back of the net.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 23' CFC 0-1 EBFC

Another good chance for Irfan. The Chennaiyin player receives the ball 20 yards from the box, shimmies past Rashid and pulls the trigger. Prabhsukhan does very well to get down and parry the ball behind for a corner.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 20' CFC 0-1 EBFC

Another good chance for East Bengal as Miguel tests Nawaz with a strong strike from outside the box. However, the ball bounces right in front of the goalkeeper, making the save a bit easy.

Chennaiyin almost respond in the perfect manner, with a ball into the box by Farukh finding Irfan. Completely unmarked with the goalkeeper to beat, somehow heads it wide. Extremely poor from the striker.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 16' CFC 0-1 EBFC

Much more positive for Chennaiyin, building up from the back before laying it off for Farukh. The forward has a snap shot that hits a defender before being safely cleared away.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 7' CFC 0-1 EBFC

Edmund with an early goal for East Bengal!! An exquisite thorugh ball by Crespo finds the run of Edmund, who does well to keep himself onside. The East Bengal stiker takes his time before pulling the trigger, beating Nawaz and finding the back of the net.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: 4' CFC 0-0 EBFC

An early chance for East Bengal to test Nawaz. A ball into the box is flicked towards the middle by Miguel, and it's headed goalwards by Sibille. But Nawaz is alert and catches the ball.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: KO | CFC 0-0 EBFC

The referee blows his whistle, and East Bengal, wearing their all-white away kit, get the ball rolling. Chennaiyin FC in their home kit are on the attack straight away. The visitors eemed to have lined up with a back-three, with the debutant, Sibille, at the heart of it.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: East Bengal Starting XI

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Chennaiyin FC Starting XI

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Chennaiyin’s match against East Bengal. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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