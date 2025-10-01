Football

Chelsea Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Blues Hold Off Eagles With Ríos Own Goal For 1-0 Win

Chelsea got their Champions League campaign underway at the second attempt with a narrow 1-0 win over Benfica, as an own goal from Richard Ríos in the 18th minute proved decisive. Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge as the away manager brought an electric atmosphere, but Benfica’s young side, though brave and ambitious, struggled to break down a disciplined Chelsea defense. Pedro Neto’s cross and Alejandro Garnacho’s slide set up the unfortunate Ríos for the own goal, while Chelsea’s discipline issues continued, with João Pedro sent off late. Despite Benfica’s flashes of danger, Chelsea held on to claim a hard-fought victory and reaffirm their early-season form.