Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho retrieves a stray ball from the pitch during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez jumps for the ball with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi, right, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca stands by the touchline during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella looks on during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Benfica's Dode Lukebakio, left, runs with the ball watched by Chelsea's Marc Cucurella during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca gestures during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho controls the ball next to Benfica's Amar Dedic, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, left, vies for the ball with Benfica's Amar Dedic during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Benfica's Richard Rios, 2nd left, scores an own goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Malo Gusto vies for the ball with Benfica's Georgiy Sudakov, right, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and SL Benfica at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.