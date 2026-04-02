Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal, UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter-Final: Blues Fall Short As Aggregate Deficit Proves Costly

Chelsea edged Arsenal 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final at Stamford Bridge, but it wasn’t enough to overturn a 3-2 aggregate deficit as Arsenal progressed to the semi-finals. The hosts dominated large spells of the contest, creating multiple chances through Lauren James and Sjoeke Nusken, but were repeatedly denied by Arsenal’s disciplined defence and goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar. Arsenal, carrying a first-leg advantage, stayed compact and absorbed pressure, even seeing a potential goal ruled out for offside. Chelsea finally found the breakthrough in stoppage time through Nusken, sparking late hope, but it came too late as Arsenal held firm to seal qualification.

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UEFA Women’s Champions League: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal players applaud fans after winning the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Chelsea in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Women’s Champions League: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson, right, and a teammate react following defeat in the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Arsenal in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring a goal before being ruled out via VAR for offside during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal's Olivia Smith, left, shoots the ball during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Womens Champions League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Alessia Russo, left, shoots the ball during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Womens Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal's Alessia Russo, left, and Chelsea's Ellie Carpenter battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Womens Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey, left, and Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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