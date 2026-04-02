Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal, UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter-Final: Blues Fall Short As Aggregate Deficit Proves Costly
Chelsea edged Arsenal 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final at Stamford Bridge, but it wasn’t enough to overturn a 3-2 aggregate deficit as Arsenal progressed to the semi-finals. The hosts dominated large spells of the contest, creating multiple chances through Lauren James and Sjoeke Nusken, but were repeatedly denied by Arsenal’s disciplined defence and goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar. Arsenal, carrying a first-leg advantage, stayed compact and absorbed pressure, even seeing a potential goal ruled out for offside. Chelsea finally found the breakthrough in stoppage time through Nusken, sparking late hope, but it came too late as Arsenal held firm to seal qualification.
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