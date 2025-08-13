Premier League: Moises Caicedo Hungry For More Glory At Chelsea

Caicedo eyes more trophies for Chelsea
Chelsea are Club World Cup champions
Moises Caicedo has set his sights firmly on more success for Chelsea following an excellent season in 2024-25.
The Blues capped off the campaign by winning the revamped edition of the Club World Cup in the United States, adding to their victory in the Conference League.
Caicedo played a key role in Enzo Maresca’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge, in which they also secured qualification for the Champions League.
The Ecuador international played all 38 matches in the Premier League last season, completing the fifth-most tackles (114) and the joint-eighth-most interceptions (49) in the league.
Caicedo also made the second-most tackles in the Club World Cup, three fewer than Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves’ 22, despite only playing in five of Chelsea’s seven games on their way to the title.
The 23-year-old midfielder is now focused on achieving more success in the 2025-26 season, while relishing the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time.
“For sure I am going to try and play even better than last season,” Caicedo told the Chelsea website.
“I have hunger for more. I have always said I don’t have limits; the sky is the limit. I am going to work hard to keep achieving a lot of things for this amazing club.
“I just want to start the season really well. For sure, it will be an incredible and tough season also, because we know the Premier League is always tough, but we are going to do well.
“It’s a dream come true [to play in the Champions League] and I am looking forward to it.
“It’s an amazing feeling when you are watching on TV. You can feel it is different. Everybody in the whole world is watching you. It’s another level, and now we are there, we want to do really well.”