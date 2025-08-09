Celta Vigo Vs Wolves Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-season Friendly

Celta Vigo and Wolves are clashing in a pre-season friendly as both sides gear up for a fresh season in their respective country's leagues. This is the final pre-season outing for Wolves who will take on Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Saturday, August 16. Check how to watch Celta Vigo vs Wolves live.
Wolves did not have a good pre-season where they have not been able to post a single win in their five outings. They have conceded a combined nine goals so far in their five pre-season friendlies and the defensive lapses have hit them hard. They would want to give a better performance before going into the Premier League.
With three defeats in five friendlies, Celta Vigo are not doing much better with the two wins coming against Nacional and Grasshopper Zurich. They too would like to get a win against Wolves to help them warm up well before the La Liga commences.
Celta Vigo Vs Wolves Live Streaming
When is the Celta Vigo Vs Wolves, pre-season friendly match?
The Celta Vigo vs Wolves, pre-season friendly match takes place on Saturday, August 9. The match kicks off 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Celta Vigo Vs Wolves, pre-season friendly match?
The Celta Vigo Vs Wolves, pre-season friendly match can be watched live for £5 on Wolves TV.