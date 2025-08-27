Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Live Streaming, La Liga: Preview, Playing XIs, Head-To-Head - All You Need To Know

Celta de Vigo host Real Betis at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo for their third match of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Celta Vigo vs Real Betis football match tonight live.
Claudio Giraldez's Celta are struggling to find rhythm. Los Celestes have lost their opener 0-2 to Getafe and drawn 1-1 away at Mallorca. Real Betis, on the other hand, began with a 1-1 draw against Elche and then secured a narrow 1-0 win over Alaves.
As of La Liga matchday two, Villarreal, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Getafe, and Athletic Bilbao occupy the top five spots in the 20-team table with perfect records. Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis sit seventh with four points, just below Espanyol on goal difference, while Celta are fifteenth with only one point from two matches.
Celta de Vigo’s best-ever La Liga finish was fourth place back in the 2002-03 season. Real Betis famously won the league title in the 1934-35 campaign by beating Real Madrid by one point, and the Andalusian side last reached third in the 1994-95 season.
In the 2024-25 campaign, Betis finished sixth and qualified for the UEFA Europa League group stage, while Celta secured seventh and earned a spot in the Conference League.
Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Head-To-Head Record
Both teams approach this fixture with contrasting starts yet share a longstanding competitive rivalry.
Historically, Real Betis hold a slight edge in head-to-head meetings with 12 wins to Celta’s 11, along with 13 draws from their last 36 encounters. Their most recent meeting in February ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for Celta.
Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26: Starting XIs
Celta Vigo: Radu; Javi Rodríguez, Yoel Lago, Ristic; Hugo Álvarez, Moriba, Sotelo, Mingueza; Swedberg, Borja Iglesias, Pablo Durán
Rayo Vallecano: Álvaro Valles; Bellerín, Bartra, Natan, Ricardo; Altimira, Fornals; Ruibal, Lo Celso, Riquelme; Cucho Hernández
Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium, Spain on Monday, August 28, 2025 at 12:30 AM IST.
The Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.