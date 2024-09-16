Cagliari 0-4 Napoli: Antonio Conte Hails 'Atypical' Lukaku After Flying Start

Napoli coach Antonio Conte heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku after he scored and provided two assists in their dominant 4-0 victory at Cagliari on Sunday. (More Football News)
Lukaku was reunited with his former Inter boss Conte, under whom he scored 24 goals as the Nerazzurri won the Scudetto in 2020-21, ahead of Napoli loaning wantaway striker Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray this month.
He has made a flying start to life in Naples, netting in a 2-1 win over Parma ahead of the international break, then getting on the scoresheet again as Cagliari were swatted aside on matchday four.
He also laid on assists for Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, just the third time he has scored and provided multiple assists in a single game in Europe's top five leagues. Two of those instances have come under Conte.
Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after Sunday's game, Conte outlined why he was so keen to bring Lukaku in.
"I have always said that I wanted Romelu at Inter, had also requested him at Chelsea before he went to Manchester United, because he is an atypical striker," Conte said.
"He is extremely tall and physically strong, but also very good at sprinting forward. His condition is still nowhere near optimal, but he becomes fundamental for us."
The victory took Napoli top of the table ahead of Inter's trip to Monza later on Sunday, with the Partenopei registering three straight wins after starting with a humiliating 3-0 loss at Verona.
Conte, however, has dismissed suggestions his team are ready to compete for the Scudetto, saying they have plenty more work to do.
"I do feel that at the moment all teams are settling down still, as the transfer window closed late and we are all trying to find our shape," Conte said.
"We need to keep improving on duels all over the field, keeping focused and concentrated, because that is what you require in Serie A.
"We’ve worked hard over the last two and a half months, we’ve got to put on the blinkers and keep pushing forward without looking at anyone else."