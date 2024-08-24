Football

Brighton 2-1 Man United: Fabian Hurzeler Hails 'Special' Joao Pedro After Late Winner

Joao Pedro converted Simon Adingra's back-post cross in the 95th minute to earn Brighton a 2-1 victory in Saturday's Premier League contest

Joao Pedro-Brighton-v-Manchester-United-football
Joao Pedro scored for Brighton v Manchester United
Fabian Hurzeler hailed "special" Joao Pedro after the forward scored a late winner for Brighton and Hove Albion against Manchester United. (More Football News)

The Brazil international's goal came after Alejandro Garnacho had an effort ruled out by VAR at 1-1 as Albion went on to make it two wins from two this season.

Danny Welbeck had earlier opened the scoring for Brighton with 32 minutes played, before Amad Diallo's leveller on the hour mark.

Asked about Joao Pedro's last-gasp winner, Hurzeler told BBC Sport: "I think Joao is a player who can decide the game with one action. 

"For me, it was impressive today how he worked against the ball. He had the belief he would score and that's something that makes him special." 

No player on the Amex Stadium pitch managed more than Joao Pedro's two shots on target - level with team-mate Welbeck.

He accumulated an expected goals (xG) value of 0.52, with this his third goal in four league meetings with Manchester United.

Brighton have now won back-to-back games to begin the Premier League campaign, having eased to a 3-0 win at Everton last weekend.

Hurzeler has therefore started his tenure with successive victories and felt his side were good value for their latest win over Man United.

Who Is Fabian Hurzeler: Ended Career At 23, Now Youngest Premier League Head Coach At 31

"It was a very emotional [win]," he said. "Always when you get the win in the last minute it is. I think we deserved to win.

"We had a good game, not a perfect game. There were also situations where United had the chance to win the game.

"After their offside goal, I think we started to control the game again. In the end, I think we deserved to win."

Only Manchester City (eight) have won more Premier League games against Man United than Brighton (seven) since the start of 2017-18.

Hurzeler added: "I'm very proud of the team. They showed the value of never giving up and that's very important to me."

