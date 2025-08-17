Brest Vs Lille Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2025-26: Preview, Predicted XIs, Head-to-head Record - All You Need To Know

Brest meet Lille at Stade Francis-Le Ble this Sunday afternoon, August 17, as both teams begin their French Ligue 1 2025-26 campaigns. Here's all you need to know about the Brest vs Lille football match.
Brest finished ninth in the 2024-25 league campaign, a drop from their strong third-placed finish in 2023-24. Brest ultimately did not meet the high expectations they had set for themselves. Eric Roy, in charge since January 2023, led them through 34 league matches, where they recorded 15 wins, five draws, and 14 defeats.
After a fine run in the pre-season outings, four wins in four, they now aim for a significantly improved start to the 2025-26 season.
Lille, meanwhile, secured European qualification last season thanks to their fifth-place finish in France's top-flight league. They accumulated 60 points from 34 league games. They narrowly missed a Champions League spot on goal difference, as they finished level on points with fourth-placed Nice.
Bruno Genesio's men had a mixed pre-season performance: three wins, two losses, and one draw from six friendly fixtures. They will eye a winning start to the 2025-26 season, and hope to keep pace with the favourites, Paris Saint-Germain.
Brest Vs Lille: Head-To-Head Record
In their previous 17 meetings, Lille led Brest 9-4, with four games ending in a draw. In these encounters, Brest scored 17 goals compared to Lille's 22.
Last season, Brest recorded a 2-0 win at home, following a 1-3 defeat in the corresponding fixture away at Lille.
Brest Vs Lille Likely Starting XIs
Brest: Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Locko; Camara, Magnetti, Melou; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Balde
Lille: Bodart; Mandi, Ngoy, Ribeiro, Perraud; Andre, Mukau; Broholm, Haraldsson, Correira; Giroud
Brest Vs Lille, Ligue 1 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Brest vs Lille Ligue 1 match start?
The Brest Vs Lille Ligue 1 match will start at 6 PM IST on Sunday, August 17 at the Stade Francis Le Blé Stadium.
Where to watch the Brest vs Lille Ligue 1 match in India?
The Ligue 1 won't available for telecast or stream in India. Fans in France can watch it on DAZN France, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+.