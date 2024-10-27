Football

Brentford 4-3 Ipswich Town: Thomas Frank ‘Still Irritated’ Despite Thrilling Bees Comeback

Bryan Mbeumo struck a 96th-minute winner at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Bees recorded their fourth win of their 2024-25 league campaign

Brentford-ipswich town-football
Brentford's Thomas Frank during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town FC
info_icon

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said he was still irritated after his side defeated visitors Ipswich Town 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller in the Premier League. (More Football News)

Bryan Mbeumo struck a 96th-minute winner at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Bees recorded their fourth win of their 2024-25 league campaign. 

Sam Szmodics and George Hirst gave Ipswich a 2-0 lead, but Yoane Wissa initiated a Brentford comeback before Harry Clarke’s own goal levelled the scores. 

Mbeumo then struck to give the hosts the lead before Clarke was sent off for Ipswich, who did not give up without a fight and restored parity through substitute Liam Delap late on. 

However, Mbeumo scored his second of the game to cap off a positive, yet tense outing for Frank and the Brentford faithful. 

"Being completely honest, I am still irritated. In many ways we did not do well enough, so big respect and praise to Ipswich,” the Brentford boss told BBC Sport after the game.

Bryan Mbeumo scored a late winner for Brentford against Ipswich Town. - null
Brentford 4-3 Ipswich Town: Bryan Mbeumo's Late Show Settles Seven-Goal Thriller In EPL

BY Stats Perform

“They were by far the better team for the first 40 minutes, there was only one team on the pitch. It was one of our worst ever in the Premier League. 

"The last five was better and then in the second half, we were clearly the better team and got back to 3-2 and then lacked the killer instinct to finish it off.

"To be fair, a brilliant cross and finish for 3-3, so well played for them. And then for the 4-3 we had some margins go with us. We put a lot of crosses in and if you keep doing that, then maybe there is a mistake at the end of one. 

“Let's put it this way, when we play it is exciting."

Brentford ended the game with an impressive expected goals (xG) tally of 3.94 from 20 shots, while their hosts only generated an xG of 1.36 with five of their 11 shots on target. 

While it’s a massive result for Brentford, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last week, their opponents Ipswich remain without a win nine games into the season and sit fourth from bottom with only four points. 

“"Three goals away from home and could have had a couple more, but of course it's extreme disappointment, devastation about the late goal that means we don't get any points for our efforts,” their manager Kieran McKenna told Sky Sports. 

“But it was an incredible game, it's obviously a mixture of great pride in the performance on an individual level, on a team level. The quality, the resilience that we've shown through a really challenging week led to so many good things in the performance.

“We always try and take the positive in things and I think we showed so many things today that we're on the right track. To be honest, we're back on the right track for us. We showed our real identity as a team from a mental point of view and from a tactical point of view." 

Brentford will next be in action in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup where they face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, while Ipswich will return to Premier League action against Leicester City on November 2. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI Toss Update: New Zealand Bat First In Ahmedabad; Harmanpreet Kaur Returns
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: IND-W Eye Series Win Against Kerr-Less NZ-W
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Stokes Backs England's Batters Despite Capitulation Against Pakistan
  4. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test: Noman And Sajid Spin Pakistan To Series Win - Data Debrief
  5. Bengal Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Toss Delayed On Day 2; Check Kolkata Weather Forecast
Football News
  1. Manchester City 1-0 Southampton: Haaland Strikes As The Sky Blues Soar To Top Of Premier League - In Pics
  2. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss At Augsburg - In Pics
  3. Man City 1-0 Southampton: 'I Will Learn A Lot From Russell Martin', Says Guardiola
  4. EFL Championship: Leeds Held By Bristol City As Coventry Produce Stirring Fightback
  5. Napoli 1-0 Lecce, Serie A: No Criticism From Conte For His Team After Another Slender Win
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  3. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  4. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  5. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
  2. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  3. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  4. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  5. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs