Bryan Mbeumo’s late goal sunk 10-man Ipswich Town as Brentford came out 4-3 victors from a chaotic Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium. (More Football News)
Kieran McKenna's side looked on course for a morale-boosting victory as quickfire first-half goals from Sam Szmodics and George Hirst put them 2-0 up.
However, the game was flipped on its head just before the break, as Yoane Wissa slotted home and then forced an own goal from the luckless Harry Clarke, who subsequently conceded a penalty early in the second half.
Mbeumo slammed home from 12 yards, and Clarke’s day got worse when he received his second booking, only for Ipswich to fightback through Liam Delap’s 86th-minute effort.
Yet Mbeumo had the final say as his cross-shot found the net deep in stoppage time, with Brentford moving ninth while Ipswich remain 16th, without a win to their name.
Data Debrief: Mbeumo the man for buzzing Bees
Brentford's powers of recovery were once again on show at the Gtech Community Stadium, coming from two goals down to win a Premier League match for the very first time, having drawn two and lost 29 of the previous 31 games in which they found themselves down by at least two.
And the Bees' comeback was spearheaded by Mbeumo, who has now scored in each of his last five league home matches, the first time a player has done so for Brentford after the Cameroonian himself between November 2019 and January 2020.
It was, however, a game to forget for Ipswich's Clarke. He became just the second player in Premier League history to score an own goal, concede a penalty and be sent off in the same Premier League match, after Jan Bednarek for Southampton against Manchester United in February 2021.
Ipswich remain winless across their first nine matches of the 2024-25 Premier League season (D4 L5), the Tractor Boys’ longest ever such run at the start of a top flight campaign.