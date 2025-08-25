Braga Vs AVS Live Streaming, Portuguese Primeira Liga 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Here's a guide to Braga vs AVS, Primeira Liga 2025-26, matchday 3 match, to be played at Braga Municipal Stadium
Braga registered identical 3-0 victories over Tondela and Alverca, and a 4-0 win over Lincoln Red Imps in the UEFA Europa League
AVS suffered defeats against Arouca (3-1) and Casa Pia (2-0). Braga also lead AVS 2-0 in the head-to-head record
Sporting Clube de Braga host AVS Futebol SAD in a Matchday 3 clash of the Portuguese Primeira Liga 2025-26 season, with the home side riding high on form and confidence, at Braga Municipal Stadium on Monday (August 25, 2025), India time. Here's all you need to know about the Braga vs AVS football match.
Carlos Vicens' Archbishops have made a perfect start to the season, registering back-to-back 3-0 wins over Tondela and Alverca. Their dominance extended to Europe as well, with a 4-0 thrashing of Lincoln Red Imps in the UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off first leg. With 12 unanswered goals in their last four matches, Braga look sharp, structured, and ruthless.
In contrast, Jose Mota’s AVS are yet to open their account this season, having lost 3-1 to Arouca and 2-0 to Casa Pia. Currently placed 15th in the 18-team table, the Vila Conde outfit face a daunting task against a Braga side in full flow.
Braga Vs AVS Head-To-Head Record
Braga lead AVS 2-0 in the head-to-head record. Braga, only launched in 2023, welcomed Braga for the first time in Portugal's top tier last term, and lost 0-1. In the reverse fixture, they suffered a 1-4 defeat.
Braga Vs AVS, Primeira Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Braga vs AVS, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The Braga vs AVS, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match will be played at Braga Municipal Stadium on Sunday, August 24, 2025 at 1am IST.
Where will the Braga vs AVS, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Braga vs AVS, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match will not be live streamed or telecast on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2 in Portugal.