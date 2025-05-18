Football

Primeira Liga Portugal Season Finale: Sporting Lisbon Claim Second Successive League Title

Star forward Viktor Gyokeres guided Sporting Lisbon to their second consecutive Primeira Liga Portugal title after Benfica were held off on the final day of the season on Saturday (May 17). Gyokeres and Pedro Goncalves delivered goals in a 2-0 home win over Vitoria SC to ensure the title stayed with the green and black of Sporting, leaving their crosstown rivals as runner-ups. Benfica drew at 10-man Braga 1-1. That left Sporting with 82 points and Benfica with 80 after 34 rounds. Goncalves opened for Sporting in the 53rd and Gyokeres sealed the win in the 82nd when he controlled a loose high ball in the box and dribbled around a defender and the goalkeeper before slotting inside the post. The Sweden striker yanked his shirt over his head and flexed his muscles while shouting out as the home fans celebrated.

Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC photos
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Sporting players celebrate at the end of the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.

2/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC: Viktor Gyokeres
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.

3/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC photo
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Sporting fans celebrate at the end of the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.

4/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC: Viktor Gyokeres
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres drives the ball past Vitoria's Mikel Villanueva, left, to score his side's second goal during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.

5/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC: Viktor Gyokeres
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres avoids Vitoria's goalkeeper Bruno Varela to score his side's second goal during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.

6/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC pic
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: Sporting CP vs Vitoria SC | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Sporting fans cheer on the stands during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.

7/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 SC Braga vs SL Benfica: Angel Di Maria
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: SC Braga vs SL Benfica | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Benfica's Angel Di Maria reacts at the end of the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.

8/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 SC Braga vs SL Benfica: Roger Fernandes
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: SC Braga vs SL Benfica | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Braga's Roger Fernandes vies for the ball with Benfica's Alvaro Carreras, right, during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.

9/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 SC Braga vs SL Benfica: Leandro Barreiro
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: SC Braga vs SL Benfica | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Benfica's Leandro Barreiro, left, attempts a shot at goal past Braga's goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek and fails to score during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.

10/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 SC Braga vs SL Benfica: Rodrigo Zalazar
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: SC Braga vs SL Benfica | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.

11/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 SC Braga vs SL Benfica: Leandro Barreiro
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: SC Braga vs SL Benfica | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Benfica's Leandro Barreiro, left, vies for the ball with Braga's Joao Moutinho during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.

12/12
Portuguese league Liga Portugal 2024-25 SC Braga vs SL Benfica: Alvaro Carreras
Primeira Liga Portugal 2024-25: SC Braga vs SL Benfica | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Benfica's Alvaro Carreras runs with the ball away from Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar, left, and Roger Fernandes during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Markram, Rickleton Kick Off Proteas Chase Of 282
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival