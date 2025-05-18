Football

Primeira Liga Portugal Season Finale: Sporting Lisbon Claim Second Successive League Title

Star forward Viktor Gyokeres guided Sporting Lisbon to their second consecutive Primeira Liga Portugal title after Benfica were held off on the final day of the season on Saturday (May 17). Gyokeres and Pedro Goncalves delivered goals in a 2-0 home win over Vitoria SC to ensure the title stayed with the green and black of Sporting, leaving their crosstown rivals as runner-ups. Benfica drew at 10-man Braga 1-1. That left Sporting with 82 points and Benfica with 80 after 34 rounds. Goncalves opened for Sporting in the 53rd and Gyokeres sealed the win in the 82nd when he controlled a loose high ball in the box and dribbled around a defender and the goalkeeper before slotting inside the post. The Sweden striker yanked his shirt over his head and flexed his muscles while shouting out as the home fans celebrated.