Sporting players celebrate at the end of the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Sporting fans celebrate at the end of the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres drives the ball past Vitoria's Mikel Villanueva, left, to score his side's second goal during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres avoids Vitoria's goalkeeper Bruno Varela to score his side's second goal during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Sporting fans cheer on the stands during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Benfica's Angel Di Maria reacts at the end of the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.
Braga's Roger Fernandes vies for the ball with Benfica's Alvaro Carreras, right, during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.
Benfica's Leandro Barreiro, left, attempts a shot at goal past Braga's goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek and fails to score during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.
Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.
Benfica's Leandro Barreiro, left, vies for the ball with Braga's Joao Moutinho during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.
Benfica's Alvaro Carreras runs with the ball away from Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar, left, and Roger Fernandes during the Portuguese league last round soccer match between SC Braga and SL Benfica at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal.