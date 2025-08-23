Bournemouth vs Wolves Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers will play at Vitality Stadium on Saturday
AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers will both be desperate to get off the mark in the Premier League 2025–26 campaign when they face off at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Bournemouth, currently 16th, suffered a disappointing start and will be eager to deliver a strong response in their first home game under Andoni Iraola. The Cherries will rely on their attacking flair to bounce back, but defensive organisation will be equally vital.
For Wolves, the stakes are even higher. Rooted at the bottom of the table after a heavy opening-day defeat, Vítor Pereira’s men need to tighten up defensively and find more cutting edge up front if they are to avoid an early relegation battle.
The Bournemouth vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 23 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on 23 August, at the Vitality Stdium.
Where to watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Bournemouth vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.