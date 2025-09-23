Football

Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle United, English Premier League: Cherries Hold Eddie Howe's Men

Newcastle United rotated their team after a UEFA Champions League loss to Barcelona and struggled to create many clear-cut chances in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Sunday (September 21, 2025). It meant Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who used to coach Bournemouth, has now not beaten his former side in seven attempts. Bournemouth were seeking a fourth straight win after an opening-round loss at Liverpool and were unable to take advantage of Newcastle making seven changes to the team which was defeated 2-1 by Barcelona.