Football

Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle United, English Premier League: Cherries Hold Eddie Howe's Men

Newcastle United rotated their team after a UEFA Champions League loss to Barcelona and struggled to create many clear-cut chances in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Sunday (September 21, 2025). It meant Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who used to coach Bournemouth, has now not beaten his former side in seven attempts. Bournemouth were seeking a fourth straight win after an opening-round loss at Liverpool and were unable to take advantage of Newcastle making seven changes to the team which was defeated 2-1 by Barcelona.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United match pics_Nick Woltemade
English Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, center, is challenged by Bournemouth's Bafode Diakite, right, and Alex Scott during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

2/5
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United match pics_Harvey Barnes
English Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, left, and Bournemouth's James Hill battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

3/5
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United match pics_Bafode Diakite
English Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Bournemouth's Bafode Diakite, left, and Newcastle United's Joe Willock battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

4/5
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United match pics_Eddie Howe
English Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe before the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

5/5
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United match pics_Malick Thiaw
English Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw, left, and Bournemouth's Evanilson battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

