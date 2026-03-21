Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United, EPL 2025-26: Junior Kroupi's Equaliser Earns Cherries Draw against Red Devils

The match between Manchester United and Bournemouth ended in a 2–2 draw with plenty of drama. United created chances in the first half but couldn’t score, with Bruno Fernandes going close. Early in the second half, Fernandes converted a penalty to give United the lead, but Bournemouth quickly equalised through Ryan Christie. United went ahead again when James Hill scored from a Fernandes corner. However, Harry Maguire was later sent off, and Bournemouth were awarded a penalty, which Junior Kroupi converted to level the score. In the end, United couldn’t hold on, and the points were shared.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League soccer-1
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and Kobbie Mainoo shake hands following an English Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Manchester United players walk off the pitch following an English Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League soccer-Harry Maguire
Manchester United's Harry Maguire (5) is sent off during a Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League soccer-Alex Jimenez
Bournemouth's Alex Jimenez ,left, controls the ball as Manchester United's Matheus Cunha defends during an Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League soccer-Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha is fouled in the box by Bournemouth's Alex Jimenez during an Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores during an Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League soccer-Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, celebrates scoring during an Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League soccer- James Hill
Bournemouth's James Hill, left, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes battle for the ball during an Premier League soccer match, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League soccer-Casemiro
Manchester United's Casemiro, left, controls the ball in front of and Bournemouth's Ryan Christie during an Premier League soccer match, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League soccer-Adrien Truffer
Bournemouth's Adrien Truffer, top, fouls Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo during an Premier League soccer match, in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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