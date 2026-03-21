Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United, EPL 2025-26: Junior Kroupi's Equaliser Earns Cherries Draw against Red Devils
The match between Manchester United and Bournemouth ended in a 2–2 draw with plenty of drama. United created chances in the first half but couldn’t score, with Bruno Fernandes going close. Early in the second half, Fernandes converted a penalty to give United the lead, but Bournemouth quickly equalised through Ryan Christie. United went ahead again when James Hill scored from a Fernandes corner. However, Harry Maguire was later sent off, and Bournemouth were awarded a penalty, which Junior Kroupi converted to level the score. In the end, United couldn’t hold on, and the points were shared.
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