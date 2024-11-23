Football

Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton: Ten-man Seagulls Hold Out To End Cherries' Home Streak

The Seagulls have now collected 13 points since the start of October, with no other side registering more during that time

Bournemouth vs Brighton premier league
Brighton celebrate Mitoma's goal
Ten-man Brighton maintained the pressure on the Premier League’s top four by holding out for a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. (More Football News)

The Seagulls scored early in both halves, with goals from Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma sealing the points at the Vitality Stadium.

Just four minutes had elapsed when Joao Pedro put Fabian Hurzeler’s side in front, tucking away the rebound after Kepa Arrizabalaga could only parry Georginio Rutter's fierce drive.

The Brazilian then turned provider in the 49th minute with a delightful throughball to release Mitoma, who slotted home.

EPL 2024-25: Brighton players celebrate after match against Manchester City - | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Brighton 2-1 Man City: Haaland’s Opener Not Enough As Defeat Hands Seagulls Vital Points

BY Photo Webdesk

Brighton had to play the final half an hour with a numerical disadvantage after Carlos Baleba was sent off for a second bookable offence, and Bournemouth pulled one back in stoppage time through David Brooks.

Antoine Semenyo then rattled the crossbar with the final kick of the game, as the visitors just about held on to move level on points again with Chelsea and Arsenal, who they trail on goal difference.

Data Debrief: Buoyant Brighton build on momentum

Having come from behind to beat reigning champions Manchester City before the international break, Brighton built on that momentum to prevent Bournemouth from winning four successive Premier League home games for the first time in their history.

Joao Pedro played a starring role once more with another goal and assist, meaning he has now been directly involved in eight goals in his last nine league appearances.

The Seagulls have now collected 13 points since the start of October, with no other side registering more during that time.

