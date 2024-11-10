Football

Brighton 2-1 Man City: Haaland’s Opener Not Enough As Defeat Hands Seagulls Vital Points

Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in their final match before the November international break. Erling Haaland's 23rd-minute opener in a dominant first half proved to be a mere consolation as goals from Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley after the break handed all three points to the Seagulls, who remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season. The loss came with City missing six key players due to injury, including Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, John Stones, and Ruben Dias, as well as long-term absentees Ballon d'Or winner Rodrigo and Oscar Bobb. Despite the setback, Pep Guardiola’s side remains second in the Premier League, just behind Liverpool, with Tottenham set to visit the Etihad in two weeks.