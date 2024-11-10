Brighton players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watches the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Matt O'Riley scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Joao Pedro, left, celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Joao Pedro scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Adam Webster tackles Manchester City's Savinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Brighton's Igor Julio fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Yasin Ayari fouls Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Yasin Ayari holds Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.