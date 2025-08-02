Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch Football Match

Borussia Dortmund take on Lille for their second pre-season club friendly in Iserlohn on Saturday (August 2, 2025). Watch the football match live online today. Dortmund had begun their pre-season with an 8-1 away thumping of Sportfreunde Siegen.
Niko Kovac's men will aim to replicate their winning display against Lille from the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16. The Bundesliga giants were held to a 1-1 draw on home soil but won 2-1 in the return leg, thanks to second-half goals from Emre Can and Maximilian Beier.
Dortmund had bowed out in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals earlier, losing 2-3 to Real Madrid. Their summer signing Jobe Bellingham had featured there and also in the opening friendly, where Elias Benkara, Yan Couto, Marcel Sabitzer, Karim Adeyemi, Maximilian Beier and Ayman Azhil all scored once and Julian Brandt netted twice.
As for the French team, Lille did well to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League in 2024-25 but could not qualify for this season after ending their Ligue 1 campaign in fifth place. Bruno Genesio’s side won their first two summer friendlies - against Gent and Amiens - but were beaten in their most recent encounter, going down 3-2 to Serie A club Como.
Borussia Dortmund Vs Lille, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille, pre-season club friendly be played?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Lille, pre-season club friendly will be played at the Hemberg Stadium in Iserlohn, Germany at 8:30pm IST.
Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille, pre-season club friendly be telecast and live streamed?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Lille, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on Borussia Dortmund's official YouTube channel across territories. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India or elsewhere.