Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit

Borussia Dortmund are in Asia for their 2024-25 pre-season tour of Thailand and Japan. The German Bundesliga outfit will travel to Japan to play another friendly, against Cerezo Osaka on July 24

Borussia-Dortmund-vs-BG-Pathum-United
Borussia Dortmund were beaten 4-0 by BG Pathum United.
Borussia Dortmund fell to a chastening 4-0 defeat versus Thai side BG Pathum United in their second friendly match under new head coach Nuri Sahin. (More Football News)

Sahin took the reins after Edin Terzic resigned in the wake of BVB's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid last month.

His first game at the helm saw Dortmund draw 1-1 with third-tier German side Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday, before they set off on a pre-season tour of Asia.

On Sunday, they faced BG Pathum United – who finished fourth in the Thai League 1 last term – in Thanyaburi, with a team featuring the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Youssoufa Moukoko, Julian Brandt and Niklas Sule being trounced 4-0.

Speaking after the loss, former midfielder Sahin told reporters: "Of course it's a heavy defeat, but I know how to classify it. Nevertheless, we can't lose 4-0. 

"If you do the basics wrong in terms of your defence, then it can happen, even against a Thai team. I know the boys are tired, but that can't be an excuse at this level. 

"In terms of the defence, I didn't like that at all today. We have to talk about it. The basics have nothing to do with having heavy legs. The basics have to be right."

