Borussia Dortmund Appoint Former Midfielder Nuri Sahin As Edin Terzic Replacement

Borussia Dortmund have appointed former midfielder Nuri Sahin as their new head coach following the departure of Edin Terzic.
Having led Dortmund to the Champions League final earlier this month, when they were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium, Terzic surprisingly resigned on Thursday.
The 41-year-old – who was in his second spell in charge – had previously overseen a second-placed Bundesliga finish in 2022-23, when a final-day draw with Mainz allowed rivals Bayern Munich to snatch the title.
Terzic brought Sahin in as an assistant manager in January, just a few days after he left his first head coaching role with Turkish Super Lig team Antalyaspor.
On Friday, Dortmund confirmed Sahin would step up to the top job after signing a contract to run until June 2027.
Sahin came through Dortmund's youth system and made his senior debut for the team as a 16-year-old in 2005.
He made 274 appearances for the club throughout three spells as a player, either side of stints with Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Sahin became Antalyaspor boss at just 32 years of age in 2021, having previously represented them as a player.
He led them to a seventh-placed finish in the Super Lig in 2021-22, though they dropped to 13th in his second season at the helm. Overall, Sahin won 44 of his 94 games in charge of Antalyaspor (46.8 per cent).
Earlier on Friday, Dortmund also confirmed veteran centre-back Mats Hummels was leaving the club, having made 508 appearances across two spells totalling 13 years at Signal Iduna Park.