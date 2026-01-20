Bodo/Glimt Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Guardiola Aims For European Progress After Derby Defeat
Bodo/Glimt Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Bodo/Glimt host Manchester City in a crucial Champions League clash as Guardiola’s side chase qualification while the Norwegian champions hunt their first win at home
Bodo/Glimt Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Cityzens Focus On European Progress After Derby Defeat AP/Dave Thompson
Bodo/Glimt host Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase clash at Aspmyra Stadion in Norway, with the Norwegian side still seeking their first win in the competition this campaign while Manchester City aim to strengthen their bid for a top-eight finish and direct last-16 qualification. City arrive having enjoyed better European form than domestically, despite a recent derby defeat, and sit well placed in the standings with four wins from six matches. Bodo/Glimt, though winless in six group games, enter refreshed after fewer fixtures since late November and will look to challenge the visitors on home soil.
LIVE UPDATES
Bodo/Glimt Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League LIVE Score: Welcome
Bodo/Glimt welcome Premier League icons Manchester City, at their fortress home turf of Aspmyra Stadion . Match begins from 11:15 PM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned for the build-up, team sheets and real time updates.