Bobby Clark Joins Red Bull Salzburg On Permanent Deal

Teenage winger Bobby Clark has left Liverpool to join Salzburg on a permanent deal. (More Football News)
Clark joined Liverpool in 2021 after coming through Newcastle United's youth system and was handed his senior debut by Jurgen Klopp in a 9-0 victory over Bournemouth in August 2022.
He went on to make a further five Premier League appearances in 2023-24, also featuring in the Reds' extra-time victory over Chelsea in the EFL Cup final and scoring his first goal for the club in a 6-1 Europa League win over Sparta Praha.
That strike made the 19-year-old the youngest Liverpool goalscorer in European competitions since Trent Alexander-Arnold netted against Maribor in the Champions League in 2017.
However, with fierce competition for places hampering his chances of regular first-team football, Clark has made the move to Austria on a contract to run until 2029.
In a farewell post on X, Clark wrote: "After an incredible three years at Liverpool, I've decided it's time for a new challenge.
"I've learned so much during my time at the club and am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I've had.
"Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey. YNWA."
Salzburg took a huge step towards sealing a place in the Champions League's new 36-team league phase on Wednesday, beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in the first leg of their play-off tie.