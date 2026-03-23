ISL 2026: A Look At Biggest Wins In Indian Super League History

East Bengal defeated Mohammedan SC by a margin of 7-0 and became the side with joint-biggest win in ISL history

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
biggest win margin in Indian Super League History
Saul Crespo scoring a penalty for East Bengal against Mohammedan SC in ISL 2025-26. Photo: eastbengal_fc/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • East Bengal defeated Mohammedan SC 7-0 in ISL 2025-26

  • This is the joint biggest victory for a side by margin in ISL history

  • Check the biggest wins in ISL history below

East Bengal returned to winning ways in the ISL 2025-26 by defeating city rivals Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata derby by a massive margin of 7-0. After dropping points in the last three games, East Bengal were in pressure. But Oscar Bruzon's side stepped up to the occasion and snatched away a massive victory despite the pressure of expectations on their shoulder.

East Bengal made their intent clear from the word go. They scored their first goal in no time when Miguel Figueira was fouled inside the box. Youssef Ezzejjari converted the penalty and powered East Bengal to the driver's seat. A second came within the next ten minutes. Anwar Ali's long range drive found the back of the net.

Mohammedan SC, playing with an all-Indian side, struggled to get out of their defence. East Bengal continued to pile more and more pressure, until they snapped. Joseph Lalmuanawma fouled Edmund Lalrindika inside the box and he was shown a red card. Saul Crespo converted the resultant penalty and East Bengal were flying in the first half.

In the second half, the battle became far more difficult for Mohammedan SC as they had their backs against the wall. A misplaced back pass was intercepted by Miguel Figueira and he was through on goal. He was brought down by the goalkeeper and Ezzejjari completed his brace from the penalty. The lead was further extended by PV Vishnu, who followed up a loose ball following a corner.

Related Content
East Bengal footballers celebrating a goal against Mohammedan SC in ISL 2025-26. - IndSuperLeague/X
East Bengal 7-0 Mohammedan SC, ISL: Red & Gold Brigade Register Record Derby Triumph Over Black Panthers
East Bengal footballers celebrating a goal against Mohammedan SC in the ISL 2025-26 Kolkata derby clash. - IndSuperLeague/X
East Bengal 7-0 Mohammedan SC Highlights, ISL 2025-26: Ezzejjari, Anwar's Brace Hand Derby Demolition To Black Panthers
East Bengal footballers in action in ISL 2025-26 clash against Kerala Blasters. - eastbengal_fc/X
East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
FC Goa's Pol Moreno celebrates with Sandesh Jhinan after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Mohammedan SC on February 20, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
Mohammedan SC 0-2 FC Goa, Indian Super League: Gaurs Clinch First Win Of ISL Season
Related Content

Mohammedan SC had more to their misery. Anwar Ali was the next one to score as he volleyed a corner into the back of the net, showing his striking prowess yet again. The last nail in the coffin was put by Nandha Kumar who cut in and placed the ball in the net in the dying minutes of the game.

7-0 is the biggest margin by which East Bengal have won in the ISL. Their next best win was 5-0 which came against NorthEast United in 2023. With this, East Bengal now have joint biggest win the ISL along with FC Goa.

Biggest Wins By Margin In Indian Super League (ISL) History

  • East Bengal 7-0 Mohammedan SC in 2026

  • Mumbai City FC 0-7 FC Goa in 2015

  • Hyderabad FC 0-6 Odisha FC in 2014

  • Hyderabad FC 6-1 NorthEast United in 2022

  • Hyderabad FC 6-1 Odisha FC in 2021

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report

  2. IPL 2026: Axar Patel Reveals KL Rahul's Role In Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season

  3. PSL Under Threat: Armed Group Tahreek-E-Taliban Warns Foreign Players From Coming To Pakistan

  4. CSK Roar 2026: Five Takeaways From Chennai Super Kings' Mega Event At Chepauk

  5. IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Reflects On RCB’s Historic Maiden Title Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

  3. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

  4. Day In Pics: March 21, 2026

  5. Hotel Industry Will Bear The Brunt Of LPG Crisis Triggered By War In West Asia

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Putin Refers Women To Psychologists: How Do Birth Rates Impact Individual Choices?

  4. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

  5. Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

Latest Stories

  1. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links

  2. Major Collision On New York's LaGuardia Runway, Flights Grounded, Reports Say 2 Killed

  3. Kashmiris Donate Gold, Cash and Utensils for War-Hit Iran; Embassy Calls Gesture ‘Unforgettable’

  4. Hera Pheri  3 Rights Controversy: South Producer Accuses Firoz Nadiadwala Of 'Delaying Legal Proceedings'

  5. OTT Picks And Theatrical Release Of The Week: BTS: The Return, Mardaani 3, Project Hail Mary

  6. Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders

  7. Anurag Dobhal Pens Emotional Note After Car Crash, Finds Family In Fans Amid Recovery

  8. Prakash Raj Shares Cryptic Post After South Stars Praised Dhurandhar 2: 'Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too'