ISL 2026: A Look At Biggest Wins In Indian Super League History

Summary of this article
East Bengal defeated Mohammedan SC 7-0 in ISL 2025-26
This is the joint biggest victory for a side by margin in ISL history
Check the biggest wins in ISL history below
East Bengal returned to winning ways in the ISL 2025-26 by defeating city rivals Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata derby by a massive margin of 7-0. After dropping points in the last three games, East Bengal were in pressure. But Oscar Bruzon's side stepped up to the occasion and snatched away a massive victory despite the pressure of expectations on their shoulder.
East Bengal made their intent clear from the word go. They scored their first goal in no time when Miguel Figueira was fouled inside the box. Youssef Ezzejjari converted the penalty and powered East Bengal to the driver's seat. A second came within the next ten minutes. Anwar Ali's long range drive found the back of the net.
Mohammedan SC, playing with an all-Indian side, struggled to get out of their defence. East Bengal continued to pile more and more pressure, until they snapped. Joseph Lalmuanawma fouled Edmund Lalrindika inside the box and he was shown a red card. Saul Crespo converted the resultant penalty and East Bengal were flying in the first half.
In the second half, the battle became far more difficult for Mohammedan SC as they had their backs against the wall. A misplaced back pass was intercepted by Miguel Figueira and he was through on goal. He was brought down by the goalkeeper and Ezzejjari completed his brace from the penalty. The lead was further extended by PV Vishnu, who followed up a loose ball following a corner.
Mohammedan SC had more to their misery. Anwar Ali was the next one to score as he volleyed a corner into the back of the net, showing his striking prowess yet again. The last nail in the coffin was put by Nandha Kumar who cut in and placed the ball in the net in the dying minutes of the game.
7-0 is the biggest margin by which East Bengal have won in the ISL. Their next best win was 5-0 which came against NorthEast United in 2023. With this, East Bengal now have joint biggest win the ISL along with FC Goa.
Biggest Wins By Margin In Indian Super League (ISL) History
East Bengal 7-0 Mohammedan SC in 2026
Mumbai City FC 0-7 FC Goa in 2015
Hyderabad FC 0-6 Odisha FC in 2014
Hyderabad FC 6-1 NorthEast United in 2022
Hyderabad FC 6-1 Odisha FC in 2021