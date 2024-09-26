Bhaichung Bhutia Kicks Off Football Trials To Scout Young Talent Across 50 Cities

Football icon Bhaichung Bhutia has announced a nationwide initiative to identify and nurture young football talent across India. Kicking off this month, the talent hunt will cover 50 cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bangalore, and Belagavi. (More Sports News)
The trials aim to see over 6,000 players aged 9-18 showcasing their skills in front of certified AIFF/AFC coaches. This initiative is a step towards fostering the next generation of footballers in the country.
This is being organised by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) and powered by enJogo, for setting up a solid base of football in India. Bhutia has development aspirations for youths from multiple regions, equipping them with development at the BBFS Residential Academy.
Highlighting his vision for football development, Bhutia said, “Football in India needs a strong foundation, and that starts with youth development. Our mission is to create pathways for young footballers to rise through the ranks, whether they come from big cities or remote areas. Through these trials, we hope to find and develop India’s next football stars.”
The trials will be conducted in phases over seven months, and approximately 200 students will participate from each city. The ones who are selected would undergo training at BBFS, an Academy that has successfully produced professional players and have represented the Indian National Team.
Manbhakupar Malngiang, Lionel D Rymme, Bonifilia Shullai, and Rohit Kumar are only a few of the alums from the academy.
This initiative would place the BBFS Residential Academy at the centre. This way, it would offer these selected players the much-needed quality training infrastructure and the experience of well-trained coaches who would assist them in developing their respective games.
At the same time, structured development programs would help these bright youngsters to optimally capitalize on their talent and put them in better shape for opportunities at all levels within the sport.