Football

Bhaichung Bhutia Kicks Off Football Trials To Scout Young Talent Across 50 Cities

The trials aim to see over 6,000 players aged 9-18 showcasing their skills. This initiative is a step towards fostering the next generation of footballers in the country

Bhaichung-Bhutia
Bhaichung Bhutia training kids. Photo: BBFS
info_icon

Football icon Bhaichung Bhutia has announced a nationwide initiative to identify and nurture young football talent across India. Kicking off this month, the talent hunt will cover 50 cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bangalore, and Belagavi. (More Sports News)

The trials aim to see over 6,000 players aged 9-18 showcasing their skills in front of certified AIFF/AFC coaches. This initiative is a step towards fostering the next generation of footballers in the country.

This is being organised by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) and powered by enJogo, for setting up a solid base of football in India. Bhutia has development aspirations for youths from multiple regions, equipping them with development at the BBFS Residential Academy.

Highlighting his vision for football development, Bhutia said, “Football in India needs a strong foundation, and that starts with youth development. Our mission is to create pathways for young footballers to rise through the ranks, whether they come from big cities or remote areas. Through these trials, we hope to find and develop India’s next football stars.”

A still from the new ISL 2024/25 promo. - X
Agla Hero Kaun: Shastri, Bumrah, Sindhu Feature In Indian Super League 2024-25 Promo - MUST WATCH

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The trials will be conducted in phases over seven months, and approximately 200 students will participate from each city. The ones who are selected would undergo training at BBFS, an Academy that has successfully produced professional players and have represented the Indian National Team.

Manbhakupar Malngiang, Lionel D Rymme, Bonifilia Shullai, and Rohit Kumar are only a few of the alums from the academy.

This initiative would place the BBFS Residential Academy at the centre. This way, it would offer these selected players the much-needed quality training infrastructure and the experience of well-trained coaches who would assist them in developing their respective games.

At the same time, structured development programs would help these bright youngsters to optimally capitalize on their talent and put them in better shape for opportunities at all levels within the sport.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: NZ Look To Bounce Back And Level The Series
  2. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Bat First Against New Zealand; Check Playing XIs
  3. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  4. Ben Stokes 'On Track' To Lead England In Pakistan Test Series
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Girona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Wasteful Hosts' Winless Run Continues
  2. Arsenal 5-1 Bolton: Ethan Nwaneri Shines In EFL Cup Rout
  3. Manchester United 1-1 FC Twente: Eriksen Goes From Hero To Zero In Europa League Opener
  4. Liverpool 5-1 West Ham: Five-Star Display Piles More Misery On Julen Lopetegui
  5. Holders Liverpool To Play Brighton, Man City Draw Spurs In EFL Cup Fourth Round
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  2. Mumbai Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, IMD Issues Red Alert; Schools, Colleges Closed | Top Points
  3. IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rains Return To Mumbai, Forecasts Heavy Rains In West Bengal
  4. CM Atishi Hikes Minimum Wage For Unorganised Sector Workers In Delhi
  5. Himachal Pradesh Follows UP, Mandates Display Of Owner Details Outside Food Outlets
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Israeli Troops Prepping For Ground Ops; US, Allies Call For 'Immediate' 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  5. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
Latest Stories
  1. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Mumbai Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, IMD Issues Red Alert; Schools, Colleges Closed | Top Points
  6. Israeli Troops Prepping For Ground Ops; US, Allies Call For 'Immediate' 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  7. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  8. Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats