Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: In-Form Blues Welcome Struggling Yellow Army To Kanteerava
Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 8: The teams are placed 4th and 13th, respectively in the standings. Follow the live football score of the ISL match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Bengaluru FC train ahead of their Indian Super League 2025-26 match against Kerala Blasters. Photo: ISL
Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 8 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (April 11). The Blues, placed fourth with 14 points, return home to build on their 2-0 away blanking of FC Goa. A victory tonight would take them within a point of league leaders Mumbai City. Facing them are the beleaguered Blasters, who lie 13th with a solitary point. The Yellow Army are in desperate need of a reset, as they risk being relegated otherwise. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
LIVE UPDATES
Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.
Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round eight encounter between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Watch this space for live updates from Sree Kanteerava Stadium.