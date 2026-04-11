Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: In-Form Blues Welcome Struggling Yellow Army To Kanteerava

Bengaluru FC train ahead of their Indian Super League 2025-26 match against Kerala Blasters. Photo: ISL

Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 8 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (April 11). The Blues, placed fourth with 14 points, return home to build on their 2-0 away blanking of FC Goa. A victory tonight would take them within a point of league leaders Mumbai City. Facing them are the beleaguered Blasters, who lie 13th with a solitary point. The Yellow Army are in desperate need of a reset, as they risk being relegated otherwise. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Apr 2026, 06:08:51 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.