Football

Bayern Munich Hire Vincent Kompany: 'It's A Great Honour', Admits Ex-Man City Captain

Former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and succeeds the outgoing Thomas Tuchel

Vincent Kompany has been named Bayern Munich's new head coach.
Vincent Kompany admits "it's a great honour" to have been named Bayern Munich's new head coach, and is confident "success will follow" at the Allianz Arena. (More Football News)

The former Burnley boss has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Bundesliga giants, after succeeding the outgoing Thomas Tuchel.

Kompany's appointment is widely regarded as a surprise one, with the former Manchester City captain unable to keep Burnley in the Premier League in 2023-24.

BY Stats Perform

Nevertheless, the Belgian now finds himself at one of Europe's biggest clubs, and cannot wait to get started.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern," he told the club's official website. "It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football.

"As a coach, you have to stand for what you are as a character: I love having the ball, being creative - but we also have to be aggressive and courageous on the pitch.

"I'm now looking forward to the basics: working with the players, building a team. Once the basis is right, success will follow."

"Vincent Kompany is the type of coach who fits in very well with FC Bayern's playing philosophy and identity," sporting director Christoph Freund added. 

"His teams want the ball, and want to play dominant and high-intensity football. He's a young, very ambitious coach with a lot of international experience.

"He has his finger on the pulse when it comes to the players and knows exactly what needs to happen on the pitch. He can and will give our team an enormous amount."

