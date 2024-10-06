Xabi Alonso slammed Bayer Leverkusen's complacency, which saw them squander a two-goal lead to draw with lowly Holstein Kiel ahead of the international break. (More Football News)
Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann had given the hosts a comfortable advantage after the first eight minutes, but Kiel, yet to win this season, capitalised on Die Werkself's wastefulness.
The visitors pulled a goal back in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time through Max Geschwill, with Fiete Arp scoring from the spot after the break following Jeremie Frimpong's foul on Armin Gigovic.
Leverkusen have now lost seven points from winning positions in the Bundesliga this season, with only Bochum and Wolfsburg (both eight) losing more.
"I am not satisfied with our performance. It was our own fault," Alonso told reporters.
"We did not play intelligently, and we thought the game was done, but in football you have to keep going always with the same intensity.
"We were far too passive. After a big game in the Champions League, we did not have the right mentality for this game."
It was an encounter dominated by Leverkusen for large parts, with the hosts failing to take advantage of their dominance before the break.
14 of the hosts' 23 shots during the contest came in the first 45 minutes, with six of those on target, but they only managed to register an expected goals (xG) total of 0.8.
They struggled to find an opening after the interval, with Florian Wirtz's 63rd minute effort the only shot on Timon Weiner's goal in the second half.
"We had control but soft control without the aggressiveness for a third goal. The first Kiel goal just before half-time was a signal that it could get dangerous," Alonso said.
"But the biggest mistake was in the first half because we did not know how to handle the game after the 2-0.
"We were just not intelligent enough. There was a bit of complacency when we should have been more focused. We will learn."