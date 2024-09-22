Football

Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Victor Boniface Nets Last-Minute Winner - Data Debrief

Alonso made two changes at the break and those alterations soon paid dividends when Piero Hincapie headed home Aleix Garcia's 48th-minute cross to make it 3-3

Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga
Victor Boniface wheels away in celebration after Sunday's late winner for Bayer Leverkusen
info_icon

Victor Boniface delivered a 93rd-minute winner as Bayer Leverkusen pulled off a stunning Bundesliga comeback for a 4-3 victory over Wolfsburg on Sunday. (More Football News)

Nordi Mukiele turned into his own net in the fourth minute, but Xabi Alonso's hosts levelled nine minutes later when Florian Wirtz struck from the edge of the box at BayArena.

Jonathan Tah edged the hosts ahead with a cool header in the 32nd minute but their lead was short-lived as the visitors equalised from Sebastiaan Bornauw's headed finish.

Further Wolfsburg joy followed when Mattias Svanberg went on a driving run in Leverkusen's half and curled past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky on the stroke of half-time.

Alonso made two changes at the break and those alterations soon paid dividends when Piero Hincapie headed home Aleix Garcia's 48th-minute cross to make it 3-3.

Wolfsburg's Yannick Gerhardt was then sent off in the 88th minute, with substitute Boniface making use of the one-man advantage to rifle home a loose ball in the penalty area for the winner.

Data Debrief: Boniface heroics mask defensive issues

Erling Haaland prods home his 100th Man City goal - null
Man City Vs Arsenal: Erling Haaland Hits Century Of Goals As Pep Guardiola's Men Take Lead

BY Stats Perform

Boniface proved the late hero after following up his two goals and an assist against Hoffenheim last time out, the second instance of the striker managing three goal involvements in a single Bundesliga game.

Yet the Leverkusen forward's heroics cannot mask Alonso's defensive issues, having shipped another three goals here despite only facing an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.66.

Alonso's men have now conceded nine goals in the league, and are the first defending champions to go without a clean sheet in the first four Bundesliga games of the season since Kaiserslautern in 1998-99.

Fortunately, Leverkusen continue to impress at the other end, accumulating 1.92 xG from 20 attempts on goal as they profited from deadly finishing from the chances they created.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul Against Bangladesh
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Chasing 170-Run Target After AFG Batting Falters
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Beat India A 257 Runs As Arshdeep Singh Takes Six Wickets
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
  5. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 2-1 EBFC, Full Time—Peprah Scores The Winner
  2. Brighton 2-2 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25: Both Teams Maintain Unbeaten Streaks
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Victor Boniface Nets Last-Minute Winner - Data Debrief
  4. EPL: Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal For Man City Against Arsenal At Etihad Stadium
  5. Man City Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Suffer Rodri Blow As Midfielder Limps Out Of Arsenal Clash
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  3. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  4. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  5. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP FSDA Collects 'Prasadam' Samples From Mathura Amid Tirupati Laddu Row
  2. 'India Ready for Dialogue with Pakistan, But Terrorism Must Stop': Rajnath Singh In J&K
  3. India Signs Three IPEF Agreements During PM Modi’s US Visit. Details Inside
  4. Uday Bhanu Chib Becomes New Indian Youth Congress President
  5. Hilsa To Reach Indian Markets This Durga Puja As Bangladesh Lifts Ban | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  2. Modi And Biden Discuss Defence And Clean Energy
  3. France Tilts To The Right As PM Barnier Announces New Cabinet After Weeks Of Political Turmoil
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch