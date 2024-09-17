Ballon D'Or Winner Aitana Bonmati Extends Barcelona Women Stay

Aitana Bonmati has put pen to paper on a contract extension with Barcelona, keeping her with the European champions until June 2028. (More Football News)
Bonmati, who scored eight goals in 24 appearances last season, has become the highest paid player in the Barcelona squad, surpassing Alexia Putellas.
The Spaniard has featured in 275 games for Barca, scoring 96 goals and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer.
She has also won 23 different trophies in her time with the senior side, placing her eighth in the all-time ranking for most titles with the Spanish club.
Bonmati has become an integral part of Pere Romeu's team, netting in the Women's Champions League final against Lyon back in May.
The midfielder's goal in the showpiece match in Bilbao also put her level with team-mate Putellas for the most goals in the history of the competition (22).
Bonmati has dominated women's football over the last 18 months, scooping the the Ballon d’Or, European Player of the Year award and the Laureus Best Sportswoman.
However, she has no intentions of stopping there.
"I am a very ambitious person and my character always demands more," Bonmati said.
"I am not satisfied with anything and we have a team to continue fighting for everything.
"My ambition is maximum, the team's too, and we want to continue winning everything and taking this badge to the top for many more years.
"I was talking to the president and he told me what the intention was with this Spotify Camp Nou, everything that is being built and the forecasts that there are.
"I'm really looking forward to playing here again. We've had some great nights in the past and I hope to be able to experience them in the future as well."