The final match result is displayed at the score board after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico players celebrate after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann jumps over Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kaua Santos during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff, left, and Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone, right, and Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, right, and Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.