Football

Atletico Madrid 5-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League: Colchoneros Notch Up Big Win

Atletico Madrid romped to a 5-1 win against an overwhelmed Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 1, 2025). Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring early, and Julian Alvarez skipped past Germany defender Robin Koch to set up Antoine Griezmann before the break. Griezmann celebrated what was his 200th goal for the club by holding up a No. 200 jersey with the name “Grizi” to adulation from the fans. Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back in the 58th, but Giuliano Simeone — coach Diego Simeone's son — headed Atletico's fourth from an Alvarez corner in the 70th. Alvarez scored the fifth with a cheekily taken penalty.