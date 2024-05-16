Massimiliano Allegri said that winning is in Juventus' DNA after the Bianconeri clinched the Coppa Italia title. (More Football News)
It marks Juve's first trophy since they won the Coppa in the 2020-21 season, when Cristiano Ronaldo was still at the club.
Juve still need one more win from their last two Serie A fixtures to guarantee Champions League qualification, but Allegri believes he has laid solid foundations this season, with his future still up in the air.
"Very happy for the boys, they brought joy to the club, to the fans and to me. Winning is never easy, but it is in our DNA," said Allegri, who became the first coach in history to win the Coppa Italia five times.
"If I am no longer the Juventus coach next year, I will leave a strong team. The club will make its evaluations."
Goalscorer Vlahovic says the target for next season is clear.
"I find it difficult to speak, I can only thank everyone," he told Mediaset.
"We know the difficulties we faced, in the end we achieved the objectives set at the beginning of the year. I'm sorry for the Scudetto, but Inter deservedly won it.
"We are very happy, but next year we must aim to win everything. Juventus' DNA requires this."
Juve have won six of the last eight Coppa Italia finals they have featured in, including their last two, both against Atalanta.