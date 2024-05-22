Football

Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Final On TV And Online

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, with just two wins away from an historic treble will face Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

File Photo
Bayer Leverkusen have gone the whole season unbeaten. File Photo
info_icon

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, with just two wins away from an historic treble will face Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday, May 23 (IST). (More Football News)

Atalanta come into the fixture with four wins from their last five games, losing 0-1 to Juventus at home after Dusan Vlahovic’s strike. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, arrive with four wins and a draw and will look to stay unbeaten.

Victor Okoh Boniface has been their top-scorer with 14 goals in the league, followed by Florian Wirtz with 11. For Atalanta, Teun Koopmeiners has netted 12 goals with Gianluca Scamacca bagging 11.

Head-to-head

Atalanta have faced Bayer Leverkusen twice previously and have beaten them on both occasions. 

PREDICTED XIs

Atalanta: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca

Bayer Leverkusen: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Schick

Live Streaming Information:

When and where will the Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match kick-off?

The Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, May 23 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Where can you watch the Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match?

The Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match?

The Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why Was Hemant Soren's Bail Plea On Similar Grounds As Arvind Kejriwal Disregarded By Supreme Court?
  2. Medical Student Dies By Suicide At AIIMS Hostel In Raipur
  3. Swati Maliwal Says ‘Everyone In AAP Under Pressure To Speak Dirty Things Against Me’
  4. Coast Guard Rescues 13 Crew Members From Distressed Fishing Vessel Off Kerala Coast
  5. Day In Pics: May 22, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Trigger Warning' Trailer Review: Jessica Alba, As A Special Forces Commando, Sets Out To Avenge Her Father's Death
  2. Did You Know? Abhishek Bachchan Thought Mani Ratnam Wanted To Contact Amitabh Bachchan When He Approached Him For 'Yuva'
  3. Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Good Bad Ugly's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For Rs 95 Crore
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Rahul Sharma Is 'Madly In Love' With Asin, Talks About Their Relationship
  5. Prarthana's Driving Lesson Takes A Tragic Turn In 'Pushpa Impossible'
Sports News
  1. 'Welcome To The Playoffs' – Jaylen Brown Hails Celtics' Mentality After OT Win Over Pacers
  2. Kieran Mckenna: Ipswich Town Boss Shutting Out Speculation Amid Chelsea, Brighton Links
  3. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  5. Sunrisers Will Continue To Take The Ultra Aggressive Approach, Says Assistant Coach Helmot
World News
  1. Woman Found Living In Michigan Grocery Store Sign Calls It A 'Safe Spot'
  2. As Singapore Airlines Flight Visuals Flood Social Media, Know What Is Turbulence And When It Turns Dangerous
  3. Singapore Airlines Flight: Who Was Geoffrey Kitchen, Man Who Died In Turbulence, What Caused His Death?
  4. More Than 3,000 Pakistanis Return Home From Kyrgyzstan After Recent Attacks On Foreigners
  5. UK Cop Caught 'Assaulting' Man On Wheelchair On Cam; Norfolk Police Launches Probe
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Says INDI Alliance 'Has Disease Worse Than Cancer'; EC Comes Down Heavily On BJP, Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad