Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Final On TV And Online

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, with just two wins away from an historic treble will face Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday, May 23 (IST). (More Football News)
Atalanta come into the fixture with four wins from their last five games, losing 0-1 to Juventus at home after Dusan Vlahovic’s strike. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, arrive with four wins and a draw and will look to stay unbeaten.
Victor Okoh Boniface has been their top-scorer with 14 goals in the league, followed by Florian Wirtz with 11. For Atalanta, Teun Koopmeiners has netted 12 goals with Gianluca Scamacca bagging 11.
Head-to-head
Atalanta have faced Bayer Leverkusen twice previously and have beaten them on both occasions.
PREDICTED XIs
Atalanta: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca
Bayer Leverkusen: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Schick
Live Streaming Information:
When and where will the Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match kick-off?
The Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, May 23 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Where can you watch the Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match?
The Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can you live stream the Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match?
The Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League 2023-24 final match can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.