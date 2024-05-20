Football

Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen Star Named German Bundesliga Player Of The Year

Florian Wirtz was pivotal in Bayern Leverkusen’s title charge as they became the first German team to complete an unbeaten season. He scored 11 goals and provided a further 11 assists

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz.
Florian Wirtz played a starring role for Bayer Leverkusen this season and has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Year. (More Football News)

Wirtz scored 11 goals and provided a further 11 assists on the way to helping Leverkusen win their first-ever top-flight title.

The forward was pivotal in Leverkusen’s title charge as they became the first German team to complete an unbeaten season.

Only Victor Boniface has scored more goals than Wirtz this campaign, netting 14 times, while his tally of 11 assists is second only to Alejandro Grimaldo (13) across the Bundesliga.

Wirtz came off the bench to score a hat-trick in Leverkusen’s 5-0 win over Werder Bremen in April which clinched the title with five games remaining.

The Bundesliga champions still have the German Cup final on Saturday against Kaiserslautern, which follows the Europa League final against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Wirtz played a critical role in helping Leverkusen reach their third European final, having been involved in eight goals in the Europa League this season (four goals, four assists), the most of any player in the team.

He has also created 28 chances from open play in the competition, a tally only five players can better in a Europa League campaign, most recently Amin Younes for Ajax in 2016-17 (30).

In all competitions, Leverkusen’s unbeaten run stretches to 51 matches, as they aim to finish an unbeaten season with a treble.

