Atalanta Sign Rui Patricio, Juan Musso Joins Atletico On Loan

Rui Patricio has signed for Atalanta on a one-year deal as a free transfer following his departure from Roma. (More Football News)
The 36-year-old left the Italian capital after the expiry of his contract, being replaced as first-choice keeper by Mile Svilar when Daniele De Rossi took over as manager.
Patricio joined Roma in July 2021 and made 129 appearances, keeping 48 clean sheets in all competitions. He won the inaugural Europa Conference League title with the club.
At international level, he earned 108 caps for Portugal and was part of the team that won the 2016 European Championship.
Atalanta announced the signing hours after goalkeeper Juan Musso moved to Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.
Musso was limited to just 24 appearances for Atalanta in all competitions last season but played a huge role as the club claimed just the second trophy in their history by beating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.
In 11 Serie A appearances last season, Musso made 23 saves and conceded 12 goals, keeping six clean sheets.