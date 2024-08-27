As Vinicius Junior Emerges As Ballon D'or Favourite, His 'Confidence' Grows

Vinicius Junior says being the favourite for the Ballon d'Or is a big boost for his confidence after a stellar campaign for Real Madrid in 2023-24. (More Football News)
The Brazilian was an influential figure for Los Blancos as they won a record-extending 15th Champions League and a 36th LaLiga title, as well as the Supercopa de Espana.
Madrid also added the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet earlier this month, beating Europa League winners Atalanta to claim the trophy.
After a successful club season, Vinicius is being tipped for the Ballon d'Or, along with team-mates Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, and he believes that recognition has pushed him to be better.
"I don't really talk about myself or the Ballon d'Or, but it's something that in the last few months everyone has been asking me about and talking about the players," Vinicius told CNN.
"Everyone is talking and wishing the best for me, and I end up believing I am the best and each day that goes by inside the pitch because everyone is saying good things about me, I have more confidence.
"I don't know what will happen. May the best man win, and I know I am one of the favourites to win this trophy and if I can win it, I'll be very happy."
Vinicius would be just the fifth Brazilian to win the prestigious accolade after Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Ronaldo (twice), who is one of the big names to throw his support behind the 24-year-old.
Vinicius became just the fifth player to score in both of their first two Champions League final appearances, after Samuel Eto'o, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Mario Mandzukic.
He was also integral to Madrid's title charge, with only Bellingham (19) scoring more goals than him (15).
"I never think about the numbers while I'm on the field. That's what gives me the peace of mind to be able to score so many goals, so many assists and help my team in the most important moments because it's where I feel the most comfortable, which is playing against the best," he added.
"It's where I have the most space, the most confidence. It's where my team-mates trust me the most, because they know, in important moments, I'm going to be there to help all of them and to do what's important, which is to have fun on the field."
Vinicius joined Real Madrid in July 2018, winning three LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, two Champions Leagues, three Supercopa de Espana titles, two UEFA Super Cups and the Club World Cup twice.
Despite their storming success, the winger is still targeting more history, with an elusive European treble as their aim for this season.
"I've always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, so I cherish every moment like it was the last," he said.
"Everyone wants to win for the best team on the planet, and to be able to play with the best and to be able to score so many goals in so many finals and to be able to help so much.
"I'm only 24 years old, and I want to continue like this for much longer and to create history in this great team I play in today. Not everyone has that chance to do that, so I talk about enjoying every moment in this jersey.
"The Champions League comes first, which is the most difficult competition – followed by La Liga and then the Copa del Rey.
"Each one has its own pressure because the weight of the Champions League is because it's where Real Madrid always wants to win.
"And not only the players, the fans as well demand that of us, to win that competition, but our goal now is to try and win everything we enter and finally be able to win the treble."