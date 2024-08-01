Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs LIV Pre-Season Friendly In India?

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1 in a pre-season friendly with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli and then secured a victory in the penalty shootout. Arne Slot's Liverpool too won, beating Real Betis 1-0. (More Football News)
It remains to be seen whether the Gunners boss gives some minutes to their new recruit Riccardo Calafiori, who made the switch from Serie A.
Arne Slot has taken over Jurgen Klopp at the Merseyside club but haven't made any signings yet.
When is the Arsenal vs Liverpool match?
The match between Arsenal and Liverpool will take place on Wednesday, July 31. (Thursday, August 1 in India).
What time will Arsenal vs Liverpool start?
The Arsenal vs Liverpool Friendly match will start at 5:00 am IST on Thursday morning in India.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool match in India?
The Arsenal vs Liverpool friendly match can be watched through Arsenal's Official Media after subscription. Liverpool's LFCTV Go will also stream the match after subscription.