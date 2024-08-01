Football

Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs LIV Pre-Season Friendly In India?

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: The Gunners will lock horns up against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in USA on Thursday (Aug 1 IST)

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Football, AP Photo
Arsenal take on Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in the USA. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1 in a pre-season friendly with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli and then secured a victory in the penalty shootout. Arne Slot's Liverpool too won, beating Real Betis 1-0. (More Football News)

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners boss gives some minutes to their new recruit Riccardo Calafiori, who made the switch from Serie A.

Arne Slot has taken over Jurgen Klopp at the Merseyside club but haven't made any signings yet.

New Arsenal signing Riccardo Calafiori - null
Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna

BY Stats Perform

When is the Arsenal vs Liverpool match?

The match between Arsenal and Liverpool will take place on Wednesday, July 31. (Thursday, August 1 in India).

What time will Arsenal vs Liverpool start?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Friendly match will start at 5:00 am IST on Thursday morning in India.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool match in India?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool friendly match can be watched through Arsenal's Official Media after subscription. Liverpool's LFCTV Go will also stream the match after subscription.

