Football

Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters

In Group D, Barcelona edged closer to the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League with a convincing 4-1 victory over St. Polten at the Generali Arena

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Lina Hurtig
Lina Hurtig put Arsenal into the quarter-finals of the Champions League
info_icon

Lina Hurtig's 89th minute winner ensured Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League after edging Juventus 1-0 on Thursday. (More Football News)

After being frustrated for large parts of the encounter, Hurtig bundled home from close range after Martina Lenzini's poor clearance to book the Gunners' place in the last eight. 

Despite Arsenal dominating the early exchanges, it was Juventus who had the first sight of goal, though Eva Schatzer's effort was easy for Daphne van Domselaar to gather.

In a first half that saw just two shots on target, both coming from the visitors, Renee Slegers' substitutes proved to be the difference for Arsenal. 

Slegers introduced Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius and Hurtig late on, with the latter somehow putting Kim Little's cross over the bar from five yards out. 

However, the Swede would atone for her earlier error, combining with fellow substitute Blackstenius to net against her former club and send them out of the competition with two group games remaining. 

Meanwhile, in Group D, Barcelona edged closer to the quarter-finals of the competition with a convincing 4-1 victory over St. Polten at the Generali Arena. 

The reigning champions are still three points behind Manchester City following their 2-1 win over Hammarby, and know a win against the Swedes next month will see them progress.

Kika Nazareth opened the scoring in the 20th minute after capitalising on a mistake by Kamila Dubcova, notching her second nine minutes later from close range. 

Barca found themselves three goals up at the break when Vicky Lopez netted her first goal in the competition to put the result beyond doubt. 

There was also a landmark moment for Alexia Putellas, who netted her 200th goal for the club with a well-taken effort into the far corner. 

Valentina Madl took some of the shine off an otherwise impressive display from the visitors, who have now taken their tally to 20 goals from their four matches in the competition. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel Bat As Umpires Call For Lunch Break; IND - 51/4 In 25 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Make India Debut In Perth
  4. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  5. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
  3. Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters
  4. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Shaw At The Double As Visitors Progress
  5. Pep Guardiola Agrees Two-year Contract Extension With Manchester City
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  4. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  2. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  3. Life In A 'No Attention Zone': The Adivasis Of Gadchiroli
  4. The Lasting Impact Of Delhi's Pollution On Children
  5. Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  3. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
  4. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  5. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%