Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea, WSL: Jonas Eidevall Fails To Concede Title Hopes After Loss

Jonas Eidevall failed to concede Arsenal's hopes of winning the Women's Super League title after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday. (More Football News)
The defeat leaves Arsenal in sixth place in the early-season standings having taken just five points from their opening four games of the season.
Mayra Ramirez and Sandy Baltimore handed the visitors a two-goal advantage early on, with Caitlin Foord's fine individual effort before half-time proving to be just a consolation.
It brought an end to a dismal week for Eidevall, having watched his side lose their Champions League opener 5-2 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
"It certainly doesn't help, but as I said before, the only way is to go game by game," Eidevall said on his side's hopes of winning the title after their poor start to the campaign.
"We are disappointed with the result and the start today, but I am very proud of the heart that the players showed."
But following Chelsea's first two goals, it was Arsenal who were in the ascendency, creating the better of the chances in north London but failing to make them count.
The Gunners registered 20 attempts during the contest, but only four of which were on target, rarely troubling visiting goalkeeper Hannah Hampton for the most part.
Though Arsenal find themselves already four points behind the early-season pacesetters, Eidevall still believes he is still the right man to lead the Gunners forward.
"I gave my absolute everything. You can see that the players certainly gave everything on the pitch too, and that is the thing you can control," Eidevall said.
"I think the way that the players played with the heart on the pitch, I can't ask for anything more," he added when asked if he had the backing of his players.
"It showed in the way that they played that they were giving their absolute everything on the pitch."
Chelsea, meanwhile, continued their fine start under Sonia Bompastor, building on their impressive win against Real Madrid in midweek with a triumph over their fierce rivals.
But it was anything but comfortable for the Blues, who managed an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.35 from their efforts during the second half.
"For sure it was a tough game, we were expecting that. It's always good to win, three points are three points," Bompastor said.
"But I wish my team were able to play the ball better in the second half. The quality of the players we have, we should be able to produce more.
"Good moments, we need to enjoy them and have fun."