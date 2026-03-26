Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Gunners Win Derby Battle To Gain First-Leg Lead

Arsenal came away as 3-1 winners in the first leg of the London derby clash in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Stina Blackstenius headed home for the Gunners in the 22nd minute before a 35th-minute strike from Chloe Kelly. Chelsea responded with a stunning goal from Lauren James after half-time, but Alesia Russo's 78th-minute goal sealed the win with a two-goal cushion. Chelsea, meanwhile, will have it all to do in the second leg, having hit the post twice early on and having a goal disallowed.

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UEFA Women's Champions League: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson smiles after the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Womens Champions League: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Alessia Russo, center celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with teammates Olivia Smith, left, and Stina Blackstenius during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, left, and Chelsea's Lauren James battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, bottom left, and Chelsea's Lauren James battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Britain Womens Champions League Soccer: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal's Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Britain Womens Champions League Soccer: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Womens Champions League soccer match: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Lauren James, left, and Arsenal's Alessia Russo battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Womens Champions League soccer match: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Alessia Russo, left, and Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League match in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenal vs Chelsea UEFA Womens Champions League
Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken, right, and Arsenal's Emily Fox battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League match in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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