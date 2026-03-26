Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Gunners Win Derby Battle To Gain First-Leg Lead
Arsenal came away as 3-1 winners in the first leg of the London derby clash in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Stina Blackstenius headed home for the Gunners in the 22nd minute before a 35th-minute strike from Chloe Kelly. Chelsea responded with a stunning goal from Lauren James after half-time, but Alesia Russo's 78th-minute goal sealed the win with a two-goal cushion. Chelsea, meanwhile, will have it all to do in the second leg, having hit the post twice early on and having a goal disallowed.
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