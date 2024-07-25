Arsenal Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs BOU Friendly Match in India?

Arsenal take on AFC Bournemouth in their first pre-season friendly match of the season on Wednesday (July 24), which will be Mikel Arteta's side's first match on their tour in USA. (More Football News)
The Gunners will look to start on a positive note as they take on fellow Premier League rivals, AFC Bournemouth. Prior to their tour of the USA, Arsenal played a behind closed-door friendly against Leyton Orient which they won 2-0.
Arteta has named a 26-man squad for the USA Tour that includes new signing Tommy Setford. However, the likes of Bukayo Saka, David Raya, William Saliba, Declan Rice won't be part of the tour as they on an extended break from their UEFA Euro 2024 rigours.
When is the Arsenal vs Bournemouth pre-season friendly match?
The match between Arsenal and Bournemouth is going to take place on Wednesday, July 24. (Thursday, July 25 in India and UK).
What time will the Arsenal vs Bournemouth pre-season friendly match start?
The Arsenal vs Bournemouth pre-season friendly match starts at around 8:00 AM IST on Thursday morning in India.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth in India?
The Arsenal vs Bournemouth friendly match can be streamed through Arsenal's Official Media after subscription. (Arsenal.com)