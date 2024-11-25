Football

Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header

Liverpool came from behind thanks to Mohamed Salah's second-half double to beat Southampton 3-2 on Sunday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
liverpool arne slot
Arne Slot's Liverpool have won 10 league games
info_icon

Arne Slot is relishing Liverpool's upcoming double-header against Real Madrid and Manchester City. (More Football News)

Liverpool came from behind thanks to Mohamed Salah's second-half double to beat Southampton 3-2 on Sunday.

That victory at St Mary's moved the Reds eight points clear of Man City, who were thrashed 4-0 at home by Tottenham on Saturday for a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's team visit Anfield on December 1, though first the Reds host European champions Madrid in the Champions League.

And Slot cannot wait for Liverpool to go up against two heavyweights.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the winner versus Southampton - null
Southampton 2-3 Liverpool: Mo Salah's Double Powers Reds To Eight-Point Lead At The Top Of Premier League

BY Stats Perform

"It's what you need in a league like this, with so many quality teams. You have to keep winning because if you don’t, the other ones will," the Dutchman told BBC Sport.

"That's what we try to do every game, now it's Real Madrid and next Sunday it's Man City.

"You couldn't wish for more than playing these two games in the upcoming week, at home."

No manager in Premier League history has reached 10 wins in fewer matches from the start of their career in the competition than Slot (12 games, level with Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti).

Liverpool were indebted to Salah, however, with the forward dragging them level and then converting the winner from the penalty spot after Mateus Fernandes had put Southampton into a surprise lead early in the second half, following goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Adam Armstrong before the break.

Salah became the first player to score in five successive Premier League appearances for Liverpool since the Egyptian himself in October 2021 (seven in a row). His second goal was his 100th away from Anfield for Liverpool in all competitions.

"It was very good that Mo scored in that moment," said Slot of Salah's first goal, which came in the 65th minute when he nudged Ryan Gravenberch's pass beyond the stranded Alex McCarthy.

"It was not the best period of the game so he helped us with that and then afterwards we dominated so much, they got tired.

"That is what special players do. They can score goals out of nowhere. It's not completely out of nowhere because the assist of Gravenberch is a great ball as well, but Mo is known for the timing of his runs, he feels the right moment to run behind the last line, and normally you know he’s not offside because he always finds the right moment, and then he scores the goal, which was very helpful for us."

While Slot acknowledged Liverpool were tested by the Premier League's bottom club, he felt his team were always in control.

He added: "It wasn't a surprise for us, we saw how they played against Man City, Arsenal and Newcastle in away games, never mind how they would play in a home game against a top team. But we dominated. Because we went down 2-1, it made it really difficult for us.

"We dominated the whole game, which is not that easy against Southampton because they want possession, they want to dominate the game as well, but they couldn't. Because the scoreline was as it was, it felt like a difficult match, but if you look at the underlying numbers we deserved to win."

Those metrics support Slot's point. Liverpool accumulated 2.9 expected goals from 27 shots, 11 of which were on target, while they also limited Southampton to 37.9% possession.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1
  2. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Hazlewood Sings Kohli Praises After Tough Day In Perth
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Back 'Home' With Chennai Super Kings At INR 9.75 Crore
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  2. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  4. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  5. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati Allege Rigging, BJP Leaders Counter Claims
  2. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  3. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  4. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  5. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Musk, Ramaswamy Team Will Be Biggest Threat For Beijing, Warns Chinese Advisor
  2. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  4. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  5. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign