Argentina Vs Zambia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Messi's Albiceleste Continue FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations

File photo of Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrating scoring his side's third goal against Venezuela during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, on Thursday, September 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Argentina Vs Zambia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Argentina and Zambia at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando (La Bombonera) in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. La Albiceleste sealed a narrow 2-1 win over minnows Mauritania in their previous friendly, with these matches serving as warm-up games for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Lionel Messi is expected to start for the hosts as Lionel Scaloni's side look to get two wins out of two before jetting off to the United States, where Argentina will open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 17. For Zambia, ranked 89th in the world, this is an opportunity to test themselves against world-class opponents. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Argentina vs Zambia football match right here.

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