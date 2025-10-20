Argentina 2-0 Morocco, FIFA Under-20 World Cup Final: MAR U20 Win Maiden Title

Morocco topped their group against Spain, Brazil and Mexico and then prevailed over South Korea, the United States and France in the knockout stages of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Argentina Vs Morocco Match Report FIFA Under-20 World Cup Final 2025
Morocco's Naim Byar and teammates celebrate after winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup final against Argentina in Santiago, Chile. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yassir Zabrini nets brace for Morocco

  • Argentina suffer first loss in FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025

  • ARG U20 reached final despite missing Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono

Striker Yassir Zabrini scored twice as Morocco won its first Under-20 World Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Argentina on Sunday.

Zabrini scored in the 12th and 29th minutes of the final to help Morocco become the first African nation to win the U20 title since Ghana in 2009.

Morocco topped its group against Spain, Brazil and Mexico and then advanced over South Korea, the United States and France in the knockout stages.

It was the first loss in the tournament for Argentina, which was aiming for its seventh title.

Argentina reached the final despite missing its two best players in this age group, Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono.

