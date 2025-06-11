Ange Postecoglou Sacking: Tottenham Defender Micky Van De Ven Calls It 'Strange' Decision

Micky van de Ven has questioned Tottenham's decision to sack Ange Postecoglou following the club's Europa League win, labelling it "strange".
Postecoglou ended a 17-year trophy drought at the north London club but was ultimately dismissed after Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League.
They lost 22 games last season, the most in the club’s top-flight history and the highest-ever total for a Premier League team that avoided relegation in a 38-game season.
Defender Van de Ven was brought to the club by Postecoglou and made 40 league appearances under the manager, keeping six clean sheets and scoring three goals in that time.
Following the Netherlands' 8-0 win over Malta, in which Van de Ven scored one and assisted another, he questioned Spurs’' decision to let go of Postecoglou.
"I think many of the players got along with him well. And of course, he is the first coach who has brought success to Spurs in a long time," said Van de Ven to Voetbalzone.
"That also shows that he has a certain quality. That also means that he has a winning mentality, 100%.
"From that, you would of course say that it is strange that he was fired."
Thomas Frank is reportedly close to becoming Spurs' next head coach, but Van de Ven did not say much on the matter.
"We will see what happens now," added Van de Ven. "Of course, we see some rumours about the Brentford head coach, who it will probably be."