Football

Andres Iniesta: Former Barcelona, Spain Midfielder Announces Retirement

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from football at the age of 40

Andres-Iniesta
Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from football
info_icon

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from football at the age of 40. (More Football News)

Iniesta, who also played for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, most recently played for UAE Pro League club Emirates and had the option to extend his contract until 2025, but has instead decided to hang up his boots.

The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, joining at the age of 12 before making his senior debut in 2002.

He went on to make 674 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, the fourth-most in the history of the club, behind Lionel Messi (778), Xavi (767) and Sergio Busquets (722).

"Please allow me to be a little emotional today..." a tearful Iniesta said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I never thought this day would come. I never imagined it. Yes, all these tears we have shed these days are tears of emotion, of pride. They are not tears of sadness.

"They are tears of that boy from a small town like Fuentealbilla, who had the dream of being a footballer and we achieved it after a lot of hard work, sacrifice... of never giving up, essential values in my life. I feel very proud of this path, with all the people who have accompanied me." 

Iniesta scored 35 goals in 442 LaLiga appearances, with Barcelona unbeaten in the 35 league games in which he scored (W33 D2). Only Angel Correa (58 games) has scored in more games without losing in the competition in the 21st century.

While at Barcelona, he won 29 major honours, including nine LaLiga titles, four Champions League, two UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Iniesta also made 131 appearances for Spain, the fifth-most in the history of the male national team, and famously scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final as La Roja lifted the trophy for the first time.

His strike in the 116th minute against the Netherlands (115:54 exactly) is the latest winning goal in the showpiece match in the history of the tournament.

He was also a part of Spain's European Championship successes in 2008 and 2012, being named the Player of the Tournament at the latter edition.

Despite playing an integral role in those tournaments, Iniesta failed to score with any of the 34 shots he attempted in his three appearances at the Euros finals (2008, 2012, 2016), a record number of attempts without scoring by any player at the tournament since at least the 1980 edition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Bengal Squad: Mohammed Shami Still Unfit, Wriddhiman Saha Returns
  4. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Joe Root, Zak Crawley Rebuild English Innings
  5. IND-W Vs SL-W: Will Harmanpreet Kaur Play India's Must-Win Match? Smriti Mandhana Gives Injury Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  2. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  3. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  4. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
  5. Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  2. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
  4. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  5. Kingmaker In 2019, What Led To Dushyant Chautala And JJP’s Wipeout In Haryana Elections This Year?
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Full List Of Winners
  2. J&K Election Results: Omar Abdullah Set To Be CM As NC-Congress Secures Comfortable Majority
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Party-Wise Winners List
  4. Haryana Polls: BJP's Shruti Choudhry, Ex-CM's Granddaughter, Defeats Cousin In Tosham
  5. PDP Fails To Revive Itself As Distrust Lingers Over Alliance With BJP
  6. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  7. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  8. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM