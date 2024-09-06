Football

Alex Morgan Retires: USWNT Icon Announces Retirement And Pregnancy

Alex Morgan has announced her retirement from football
United States legend Alex Morgan has announced her retirement from professional football, also confirming she is pregnant with her second child. (More Football News)

Morgan is one of the most recognisable and decorated players in the history of the USWNT, helping them win back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019 as well as capturing an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

Her tally of 224 caps puts her ninth in the team's all-time appearance charts, while only Abby Wambach (184), Mia Hamm (158), Carli Lloyd (134) and Kristine Lilly (130) have bettered her total of 123 goals for the team.

Since she made her international debut in March 2010, no player has been involved in more goals for the USWNT than Morgan (175, 123 goals, 52 assists).

Her 88 goal involvements (60 goals, 28 assists) in regular-season NWSL play, meanwhile, put her third in the all-time charts, behind Sam Kerr and Lynn Williams (both 102).

USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Wins Ballon D'Or Feminin Ahead Of Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan - null
USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Wins Ballon D'Or Feminin Ahead Of Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan

BY Stats Perform

Despite featuring regularly for the USWNT earlier this year, she was left out of Emma Hayes' squad for the Paris Olympics, where they beat Brazil to win a record-extending fifth gold medal.

Morgan, who returned to the NWSL with the San Diego Wave in 2022 following a brief spell in the Women's Super League with Tottenham, confirmed on Thursday that her second pregnancy had influenced a decision that was already on her mind.

"I want to get to the point quickly – I'm retiring. I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to tell you," Morgan said in a video posted to X. 

"It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn't easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer."

Morgan will play one final match for San Diego before hanging up her boots, versus the Carolina Courage in the NWSL on Sunday.

In a statement released by U.S. Soccer, the 35-year-old said: "I grew up on this team, it was so much more than soccer. 

"It was the friendships and the unwavering respect and support among each other, the relentless push for global investment in women's sports, and the pivotal moments of success both on and off the field.

"I am so incredibly honoured to have borrowed the crest for more than 15 years. I learned so much about myself in that time and so much of that is a credit to my team-mates and our fans. 

"I feel immense pride in where this team is headed, and I will forever be a fan of the USWNT."

