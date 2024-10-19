Football

Al-Shabab Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo Nets Last-Minute Penalty To Secure 2-1 Victory

Ronaldo's penalty was not the end of the drama, though, as Mohamed Simakan was penalised for a stamp on Nader Al-Sharari inside the area, receiving his second yellow card and handing Al-Shabab a glorious chance to level

Cristiano-Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 97th-minute penalty as Al-Nassr clinched a 2-1 victory at Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, with the hosts missing a spot-kick of their own 12 minutes into stoppage time. (More Sports News)

Ronaldo held his nerve from 12 yards after Robert Renan needlessly fouled Abdulrahman Ghareeb, sending Kim Seung-Gyu the wrong way to score his sixth goal of the season.

Al-Nassr had earlier gone ahead through Aymeric Laporte in the 69th minute, only for substitute Ali Alhassan to slice a clearance into his own net in the 90th minute.

Ronaldo's penalty was not the end of the drama, though, as Mohamed Simakan was penalised for a stamp on Nader Al-Sharari inside the area, receiving his second yellow card and handing Al-Shabab a glorious chance to level.

However, Abderrazak Hamdallah crashed his kick against the woodwork, handing Al-Nassr their fifth win of the campaign and taking them to 17 points.

They remain four points adrift of the summit, though, with champions Al-Hilal remaining perfect with a 3-0 rout of Al-Fayha.

Marcos Leonardo, Salem Al Dawsari and substitute Mohammed Al Qahtani were on target for Al-Hilal, who are now unbeaten in 43 league games since a 2-0 defeat at Al-Adalah in May 2023.

In Friday's other game, Al-Ahli trounced Al-Khaleej 3-0 to go fifth in the standings, with Ivan Toney scoring with a powerful left-footed volley after assisting Feras Al Brikan's opener. Centre-back Merih Demiral scored the visitors' third.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Maiden Ton; IND - 46, 302/3; NZ - 402
  2. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Khan Hits Maiden Hundred Against New Zealand In Bengaluru
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  4. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
Football News
  1. Juventus Vs Lazio, Serie A: Can Timothy Weah And Nicolo Fagioli's Return Make Up For Six Absentees?
  2. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 St Pauli, Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy Heads Late Winner For Nuri Sahin's Men
  3. Erik Ten Hag Defends Manchester United Tenure Amid Criticism, Calls Out 'Lies And Fairytales'
  4. Girona Vs Real Sociedad Preview: Michel's Depleted Side Hoping For Strong Support In La Liga Md10 Battle
  5. Serie A: Antonio Conte Says League Leaders Napoli Still A Work In Progress
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. London-Bound Vistara Flight From Delhi Receives Bomb Threat, Diverts To Frankfurt
  2. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  3. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  4. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  5. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  2. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  3. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  4. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Maiden Ton; IND - 46, 302/3; NZ - 402
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails